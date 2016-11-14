Police still investigating stolen property file

Merritt RCMP are still looking for the driver of a pickup truck who evaded police on Thursday (Nov. 3).

At about 12:30 p.m., an RCMP officer in a police cruiser attempted to stop a vehicle near the junction of Highway 97C and exit 286 of Highway 5, but the driver did not comply and headed into Merritt.

The police car followed the truck on to Coldwater Road, but lost the vehicle when it turned onto Pooley Avenue because a turning semi-truck accidentally cut off the police car.

Police found the truck, which had been abandoned on Sunset Avenue by the driver and a passenger who had taken off on foot said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

Police caught up to and arrested the passenger, who had attempted to steal a bicycle in the nearby area around Bann Street and Armstrong Street.

Police are still looking for the driver.

The truck they were driving was reported stolen out of Summerland and the license plates on it were stolen out of Penticton, Dunsmore said.

She said police also found some stolen property in the back of the truck.

Const. Ryan Dell said police are making arrangements with the owner of that property to have it returned.

Charges have not been laid against the person who was arrested, but police are looking at recommending possession of stolen property charges and charges for evading police.

The RCMP is still investigating and anyone with information regarding this file is asked to call Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.