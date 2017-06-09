- Police issue warning after responding to four drug overdoses in two weeksPosted 5 hours ago
Police still searching for owners of stolen property
Just a single generator has been returned from a trove of stolen property police recovered in Merritt last week as the RCMP continues to try and connect the items with their rightful owners.
RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said the generator was reported stolen back in April from a trailer that was at an auto shop in town.
“At this point, that’s the only item we’ve returned,” said Dunsmore, adding that some people have since come forward to report items stolen, but none were linked to the batch recently found.
®residents are asked to check their storage lockers in case they might be missing items.
The items were all recovered from a single location in town on May 29.
A variety of stolen goods were found including construction tools, power equipment, chainsaws, fishing gear, 25 cent candy vending machines, generators, a pressure washer, hand tools, a stroller and some Dick Cepek brand tires.
Anyone who may be missing any of the aforementioned items is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.