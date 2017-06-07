- PHOTOS: Young and old represented at KIDZ TRIPosted 11 hours ago
- Police warn public not to respond to email scamsPosted 14 hours ago
- Work started on multi-million dollar community centre in Rocky PinesPosted 15 hours ago
- Questions stem from hospital releasePosted 15 hours ago
- MSS students get simulated experience with forestry equipmentPosted 1 day ago
- Accident on Highway 8 sends three to hospitalPosted 2 days ago
- Flood waters receding in Merritt; TNRD lifts evacuation orders, alertsPosted 2 days ago
- PHOTOS: Back Country Horsemen take aim in MerrittPosted 5 days ago
- Kootenay Ice part ways with PiercePosted 6 days ago
- Trio of locals featured in Merritt’s first intermediate lacrosse matchPosted 6 days ago
Police warn public not to respond to email scams
Don’t expect to receive a speeding ticket via email.
That’s the message from RCMP regarding a negligent driving scam that appears to be making the rounds in Merritt.
“If we’re giving you a ticket, it has to be issued by a police officer,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.
She said during the days of photo radar in B.C. people would receive notices in the mail, but that system no longer exists and people wouldn’t receive fines that way either.
Anyone who receives an email, claiming to be from the RCMP, saying they were caught driving negligently and owe fine should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud centre at 1-888-495-8501.
Dunsmore also warned that Canada Revenue Agency scams are still going around. One in particular has scammers sending people emails that say they are getting a refund via e-transfer.
“It says ‘Click here and we’ll e-transfer your money,’ but do not [do that] that’ll link them to your banking,” Dunsmore said, adding the CRA will not send people refunds via e-transfer.