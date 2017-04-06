- Police warning public to leave used needles alonePosted 10 hours ago
Police warning public to leave used needles alone
A pair of reports have the RCMP warning the public that if you come across a used needle leave it alone and pick up the phone.
RCMP Const. Tracy Dunmore said RCMP received a call from an employee at West Can Auto on Monday morning who said they found a used needle in their parking lot.
She said a local pharmacy also called police notifying them that someone — who had been doing clean up along one of the rivers over the weekend — had brought them several coffee cans filled with used needles, which they found along the riverbank.
“People shouldn’t be picking up [needles],” Dunsmore said. “If you do find [needles] then you can let us know and we’ll have someone go down and take them.”
Police ask that people refrain from touching any used needles they find, and immediately call the RCMP, who will attend the scene and dispose of it properly, Dunsmore said.
“It’s a little concerning there are needles being left around town, especially with the fentanyl scare. We don’t want anyone handling any [needles] that may have been used for drugs,” she said.