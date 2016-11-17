Police warning public after rash of thefts from vehicles

Merritt RCMP are warning the public to remove all valuables from their vehicles at night and lock the doors after a rash off vehicle break-ins on Tuesday evening (Nov.15).

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said police received six reports of thefts from vehicles — three occurred on Cowley Street, and one report came from Jackson Avenue.

She also said police received word of two thefts from vehicles in the Collettville area around Birch Avenue and Fir Avenue.

In all cases vehicles were left unlocked overnight and minor items such as change and cigarettes were taken from the vehicles, Dunsmore told the Herald via email.

“This is a very common occurrence in the Merritt area so if we take away the opportunity it should help decrease the crime,” she wrote. “Please be vigilant in your own neighbourhoods and watch for suspicious persons or neighbours homes.”

Dunsmore said police have no suspects or surveillance footage to review for these files.

Anyone with any information regarding these or other thefts can contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.