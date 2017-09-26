Police warning residents to be wary of gifting scam

The local RCMP detachment is warning residents of a gifting pyramid scam that has yet to hit Merritt, but has been seen in the Lower Mainland.

This summer the BC RCMP released a warning about the scheme, which targets law-abiding citizens who pay $5,000 to a recruiter to join. In turn, new members are required to sign up eight other people to earn up to $40,000.

Recruiters try to legitimize the buy-in payment by calling it a birthday gift, a transaction or a gifting circle, insisting the payment is not taxable or illegal because it’s only a gift.

“It actually is fraud and, at some point, when it stops people are going to be out there money,” said Merritt RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore, noting that police in Coquitlam and Surrey have been seeing a lot of this pyramid scam.

Dunsmore said Merritt police have no reported incidents of the scam, but residents should be aware of it in case they come across it.

“We’re not that far from the Lower Mainland and usually things that are going on down there trickle up into the Interior,” said Dunsmore.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin from the Coquitlam RCMP said in the press release that police are finding the people getting caught up in this pyramid scheme have no idea it’s illegal.

“The sad truth is that pyramid schemes always fall apart and the people at the bottom — your friends and family — lose their money.”

McLaughlin went on to say that people may be reluctant to come forward because friends and family are involved, however, investigators need to know to help prevent more people from being victimized.

If you have any information about a pyramid gifting scheme in the Merritt area, contact the local police at 250-378-4262.