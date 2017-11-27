Poppy campaign brings in more than $12,000 this year

The funds were lower than last year, but the Merritt branch of the Royal Canadian Legion brought in $12,750 in support of veterans and community programs from this year’s poppy sales.

“People are committed to other organizations — and there is still a lot of people out of work too,” Poppy Chair Maureen Dixon told the Herald. “The cashflow has been excellent and the poppy fund is absolutely thrilled with this.”

Last year sales reached a record high $14,300 up from previous highs of about $13,000 raised in 2015 and 2014.

Despite the dip, the fundraiser continues to see good numbers from the town of about 8,000.

“We do, we do. We also include Logan Lake under our umbrella, and they come pretty consistently around $900 to $1,000 every year,” said Dixon.

All monies collected are placed in trust, and are allocated to initiatives such as supporting veterans and their dependents, Honour House in Victoria, veterans housing, the Rocky Mountain Ranger Cadets, the Navy League Cadets, youth sports and veteran transition houses.

“Our main mandate is to support our veterans and their widows,” said Dixon. “There is such a long list of things we do, and we can do it without everyone supporting us.

The annual poppy fundraiser has brought in more than $75,000 locally over the past six years.