Poppy fund begins

Edmund Cokayne received the Royal Canadian Legion’s first Remembrance Day poppy from Poppy Chair Mo Dixon today (Oct. 24) to kick off the 2016 poppy fund.

The 100-year-old Cokayne is Merritt’s oldest living war vet. In 1940 he volunteered as a pilot for the Royal Air Force (RAF) during the Second World War.

“Hitler was fussing around. He looked as though he was going to invade Britain, and I knew they needed everybody they could get,” Cokayne said of his decision to join the war effort.

Cokayne never saw combat, however, as the then 24-year-old worked as a flying instructor throughout the war.

The war brought him to Canada, as Britain had flight schools stationed across the Great White North as part of the training of Allied aircrews.

Cokayne first went to a training school near Winnipeg as a pupil, and returned as an instructor at a school in Swift Current.

The poppy fund raised about $13,000 locally last year, Dixon told the Herald.

The Legion is handing out poppies at Extra Foods, Save-On-Foods and Walmart starting Oct. 29.

The funds raised are used exclusively for veterans and dependents for their ongoing medical issues and needs.