Poppy fund sets new record

The community will have its work cut out for itself next year.

The Merritt Royal Canadian Legion Branch 96 has set a new poppy sales record, totalling approximately $14,300 up from previous highs of about $13,000 raised in each of the last two years.

“It’s the biggest [total] we’ve ever had thanks to the generosity of everybody in Merritt and Logan Lake,” said the Legion’s poppy fund chairperson Maureen Dixon.

All monies collected are placed in trust, and are allocated to initiatives such as supporting veterans and their dependents, Honour House in Victoria, veterans housing, the Rocky Mountain Ranger Cadets, the Navy League Cadets, bursaries, youth sports and veteran transition houses.

“The list goes on,” Dixon said, adding that most of the funds are directed to help local initiatives.