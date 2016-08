Post office celebrates grand opening in Logan Lake

By The Herald on August 25, 2016

Logan Lake’s post office held its grand re-opening today, unveiling a new special new cancel mark to be used by the post master.

The office was under renovations from Aug. 12 to 21.

With a warm, well-built interior and a more user-friendly design, the office is back in business following the renovations. A small ceremony was held at the office today to mark the occasion.