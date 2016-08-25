Home   >   Community   >   Post office celebrates grand opening in Logan Lake

Post office celebrates grand opening in Logan Lake

By on August 25, 2016
Customer and Logan Lake resident, Mr. Kernersville, is the first to have the special "cancel mark" stamped on his letter by post office employee Rita Humphrey. (Photo courtesy of Canada Post).
Customer and Logan Lake resident, Mr. Kernersville, is the first to have the special "cancel mark" stamped on his letter by post office employee Rita Humphrey. (Photo courtesy of Canada Post).

Logan Lake’s post office held its grand re-opening today, unveiling a new special new cancel mark to be used by the post master.

The office was under renovations from Aug. 12 to 21.

With a warm, well-built interior and a more user-friendly design, the office is back in business following the renovations. A small ceremony was held at the office today to mark the occasion.

Logan Lake will now have a special cancellation mark, used by post offices to mark postage stamps as used when mail comes through the office.

Logan Lake will now have a special cancellation mark, used by post offices to mark postage stamps as used when mail comes through the office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*