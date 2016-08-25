- Post office celebrates grand opening in Logan LakePosted 22 hours ago
Post office celebrates grand opening in Logan Lake
Logan Lake’s post office held its grand re-opening today, unveiling a new special new cancel mark to be used by the post master.
The office was under renovations from Aug. 12 to 21.
With a warm, well-built interior and a more user-friendly design, the office is back in business following the renovations. A small ceremony was held at the office today to mark the occasion.