Pozzobon continues to lead the country

Merritt bull rider Ty Pozzobon continues to sit atop the leaderboard in the Canadian Professional Bull Riders standings.

After a first-place finish at a PBR event in Elnora, Alta. on Aug. 13, the 25-year-old Pozzobon has 1,985 points — 557 more than second-place Dakota Buttar from Kindersley, Sask.

On the PBR Canada money list, Pozzobon also sits in first place, with total earnings of $24,435. In second place is Garrett Green from Meeting Creek, Alta. with $20,629.

Pozzobon’s victory in Elnora included a score of 87 on a bull called Shakin Hands in second-round action, and a two-round total of 171 points, good for almost $4,000 in winnings.

On Oct. 20, Pozzobon rode to a ninth-place finish at a Monster Energy Tour event in Ottawa. The next Monster Energy stop is this weekend in London, Ont.

Pozzobon is currently in eighth place on the newly-formed Elite Rodeo Association (ERA) circuit with 737.5 points.

In other rodeo news, Merritt’s Spencer Rutherford and his team roping partner Denver Johnson from Strathmore, Alta. were first-place finishers at the High Prairie Elks Rodeo on Aug. 2 and 3. Their time of 5.3 seconds resulted in a payout of $1,156 to each cowboy.

The tandem of Rutherford and Johnson also placed second in La Crete, Alta.on Aug. 9 and 10, and in a tie for second at the Dawson Creek Stampede on the Aug. 13 weekend.