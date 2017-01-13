Pozzobon family donates famed bull rider’s brain to science

From tragedy comes opportunity.

And for Merritt’s favourite son, known throughout his life for his caring nature, one final chance to make a difference in the lives of those he left behind.

The Nicola Valley and the rodeo community were shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of 25-year-old Ty Pozzobon on Jan. 9, but the bull riding champion’s family and friends may take some solace in knowing that he may one day contribute to a better understanding of traumatic brain injuries.

The Pozzobon family announced via a press release that Ty’s brain will be donated to a team working with leading experts, scientists, medical professionals and medical centres to analyze the correlation between traumatic brain injury, concussions and depression.

Pozzobon was found deceased at his home 25 kilometres west of Merritt on Jan. 9. Police are not considering the death suspicious.

“It’s important that people know about the implications of head injuries as a result of concussions,” said Ty’s mother, Leanne Pozzobon.

Nucleus Bio, a medical research start-up company based out of Vancouver, is facilitating the donation from the Pozzobon family to a concussion research team from the University of Washington.

“This is a new field that is emerging at a frenetic pace,” said Savage of ongoing research into concussions and CTE. “The problem is that the brain is the most sophisticated organ in the human body and we know little about it.”

The knowledge obtained through the study of Pozzobon’s brain will be used to pursue “ground breaking initiatives… to advance the ability to image, diagnose and track traumatic brain injury through the cascade of events that may lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy ‘CTE,’” explained Sandy Price, a representative from Nucleus Bio, stated in a press release on Jan. 13.

“We are grateful to be working with the Pozzobon family,” said Price.

According to information on the Concussion Legacy Foundation website, CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain, which can develop as a result of repetitive brain trauma. Symptoms can include memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, depression and progressive dementia. Currently, CTE can only be diagnosed after death by brain tissue analysis.

Pozzobon was a gifted bull rider who suffered his fair share of injuries throughout his career, including multiple concussions.

In Louisville, Ky. in 2013, Ty knocked out by a bull called Carolina Kicker. A year later, in Saskatoon, a bull called Boot Strap Bill smashed Pozzobon’s helmet to pieces after bucking the rider off at the buzzer, then kicked Pozzobon’s unprotected head again as he lay prone with the bull bucking around him.

Because Pozzobon was such a successful rider, many of his injuries came while the cameras were rolling at high profile rodeo events — which means researchers can compare footage of potential concussions with the data gleaned from the tissue samples, explained Michael Savage, a representative for Nucleus Bio.

Though research into CTE is still in its “infancy,” as Savage described, donations such as Pozzobons’ go a long way for researchers aiming to learn more about the degenerative disease.

“This is very unique — this is the first professional bull rider’s brain that the research team is going to receive. That, along with family data, the medical workups that have been done, and the visual data from the videos will be very beneficial to help them isolate where and what part of Ty’s brain were damaged and where to focus the efforts.” said Savage. “It is sad, and it is tragic… And the mechanism to make this [donation] happen is not very well known. This is the first time I’ve been thrust into a position to do this.”

The funeral service for Ty will be held at the Merritt Civic Centre on Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rider Relief Fund, a non-profit foundation that provides financial assistance to people injured through bull riding.