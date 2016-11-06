Pozzobon finishes fourth at PBR World Finals

Merritt professional bull rider Ty Pozzobon went four-for-six at the 2016 PBR World Finals in Las Vegas, Nev. to finish fourth overall, and earn $97,500. The event ran from Nov. 2 to 6 at the brand-new, 18,000-seat T-Mobile Arena in America’s gambling capital.

The 24-year-old Pozzobon, this year’s PBR Canada champion, was one of only two cowboys (the other being Ryan Dirteater) to successfully ride his first four bulls in Vegas, and was in first place in the standings going into Sunday’s final two rounds of action.

Despite being bucked off twice on the last day, Pozzobon managed to hold on to fourth spot in the aggregate. The Nicola Valley cowboy also moved up one spot to 23rd in the PBR’s season-long standings, with over $139,000 in winnings – not including the $25,000 bonus he won for taking the Canadian PBR title.

Pozzobon run of success began on Wednesday of last week with a 84.25-point ride on Glory Days (Plummer/Hart Cattle Co.), good for a ninth-place finish in round one. He followed that up with a tie for first in round two (with Brazil’s Guilherme Marchi) on Thursday, scoring 89.5 on Big Cat (Dakota Rodeo/Struve/Berger/Heald).

Pozzobon surged to the top of the leaderboard following a second-place finish in round three on Friday – thanks to an 88.5-point ride on Modified Clyde (Dakota Rodeo/Struve/Berger/Barnhard) – then increased his lead in round four on Saturday, despite finishing out of the money with a 10th-place finish and 86.25-point score on Rebel Yell (Hadley Cattle Co.).

Good fortune finally ran out for Pozzobon, who was competing with a broken left hand, in Sunday’s two-ride day, as he was bucked off Margy Time and Sweet Pro’s Long John (both D & H Cattle Co.).

The 2016 PBR World Finals’ title went to 27-year-old Dirteater from Holbart, Oklahoma. He went a perfect six-for six at this year’s championships, and earned a cool $317,916 for his troubles.

The season-long PBR title went to 22-year-old Cooper Davis from Jasper, Texas, who finished third overall at the World Finals (last year he won). The championship win comes with a $1 million bonus payday.