Pozzobon heads to Abbotsford leading the nation

There’s sure to be a good turnout of rodeo fans from the Nicola Valley at the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday night, as Merritt’s own bull riding star Ty Pozzobon makes a rare appearance close to his hometown.

The event is the fifth stop on PBR Canada’s Monster Energy Tour, and will feature many of the world’s best bull riders from across North America.

There’s none better in the sport right now than the 24-year-old Pozzobon, who sits in first place in the PBR Canada standings with 2,332.5 points and earnings in excess of $30,120.

Pozzobon heads to Abbotsford following a pair of second-place finishes at Monster Energy stops in Winnipeg and Calgary in recent weeks.

On Sept. 17, in Manitoba’s capital city, the 24-year-old rode Wild Hoggs’ King Pin to a score of 86 points and the runner-up spot behind Matt Werries of Jacksonville, Illinois.

One week later, in Alberta, Pozzobon totaled 164.5 points for his two rides to finish just back of Brady Sims of Holt, Montana.

Pozzobon was also a winner of the long-go at a PBR event in Pendleton, Oregon on the weekend. He was bucked off in the final, and paid a bit of a price.

“I tore a ligament in the thumb of my right hand,” said Pozzobon. “Fortunately, it’s my free hand, so I can still compete. I just can’t hold a cup of coffee. I’ll have to have surgery on it at the end of the season.”

Pozzobon was scheduled to compete in Memphis, Tenn. on Tuesday of this week before heading to Abbotsford, but slept through his alarm and missed his flight. The extra rest is a blessing, said Pozzobon.

“I’m pretty banged up as usual. It just comes with the territory. This gives me a couple of days around home to heal and get some things done.”

Pozzobon’s original plan this season was to lie low a bit, and fully recover from a major leg injury suffered last fall that sidelined him for months. He took a leave of absence from the premier PBR Built Ford Tough series and focused on PBR Canada events and the newly-formed ERA circuit.

Things have changed somewhat, as a result of Pozzobon’s success in 2016. Despite not participating in any BFTS stops to date, the Merritt cowboy is currently ranked 34th in the world — just one place behind his good buddy, Chase Outlaw, the two-time winner of the Ty Pozzobon Invitational bull riding event here in the Nicola Valley.

Instead of shutting things down following the Monster Energy Canada tour in mid-October and just resting up for the ERA finals from Nov. 11-13, Pozzobon plans to push on and do some Built Ford Tough events and guarantee himself a spot at the PBR world championships at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from Nov. 2 to 6.

“I didn’t realize until August how I was sitting in the world [standings],” Pozzobon told PBR reporter Covy Moore last week. “They just kind of snuck up on me with how the summer in Canada was going.”

First things first — Pozzobon wants to do well in Abbotsford and increase his lead atop the PBR Canada standings.

This Saturday’s event kicks off with a corral party at 6 p.m. at the Abbotsford Centre. Competition gets underway at 7:30 p.m. The championship showdown will feature 25 bull riders, with the top 10 advancing to the final round at the end of the night.

Tickets for Saturday’s spectacle can be purchased online by going to PBR Canada and clicking on Schedule and Monster Energy Tour, or by contacting ticketmaster.ca directly.