Pozzobon knocks ‘em dead in Abbotsford

Merritt’s Ty Pozzobon just keeps on gettin’ ‘er done. The 24-year-old professional bull rider put together scores of 85.5 on Big Tymer (Vold Rodeo/Prescott) and 89 on Johnny Ringo (Vold Rodeo) to easily win the PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour stop in Abbotsford, B.C. on Saturday night.

It was the first win by a Canadian on this year’s inaugural Monster Energy Tour.

The evening’s work earned Pozzobon a cheque for over $5,600, and extended his lead atop the PBR Canada standings. The 80 points for the win also moved him up into 31st place in the world rankings, and kept him eligible for the PBR Built Ford Tough series finals in Las Vegas later this month.

At the Abbotsford Centre, Pozzobon was the only cowboy to ride both his bulls — for a total score of 174.5. Tied for second with scores of 86 apiece on just one bull were fellow Canadians Justin Lloyd, originally from Nipawin, Sask., and Zane Lambert of Ponoka, Alta.

Pozzobon had a chance to win an additional $20,000 in the Monster Energy’s champion’s challenge, but he was bucked off the bounty bull, Vold Rodeo’s VJV Nailed.

The PBR Canada stop in Abbotsford was the fifth on the Monster Energy Tour. The hugely-successful series will wrap up on Oct. 14 and 15 with the MET Finals in Saskatoon, Sask.

Pozzobon is off to Boise, Idaho this weekend to compete in a PBR Built Ford Tough series event.