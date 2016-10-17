Home   >   Sports   >   Pozzobon wins PBR Canada points title

By on October 17, 2016
Merritt bull rider Ty Pozzobon (third from right) received his champion's buckle and $25,000 bonus cheque for winning the 2016 PBR Canada points title in Saskatoon on the weekend. Also in the picture are representatives of major sponsor Monster Energy, PBR Canada GM Chris Bell, and fellow bull rider Zane Lambert. (Photo courtesy of Covy Moore/PBR Canada).
Merritt professional bull rider Ty Pozzobon is the 2016 PBR Canada points champion. The 24-year-old rodeo cowboy was presented with the champions buckle and a cheque for $25,000 at the sixth and final stop of this year’s PBR Monster Energy Canada Tour in Saskatoon on the weekend.

Pozzobon earned nearly $58,000 in PBR Canada competitions this year, to finish ahead of a pair of Saskatchewan cowboys – second-place Cody Coverchuk from Meadow Lake, and Kindersley’s Dakota Butter in third.

“It feels kind of surreal right now,” said Pozzobon on Monday. “I’ve been working towards the goal of a Canadian championship since I was a kid. I’ve been runner-up twice, which makes winning it all this year so much sweeter.”

Pozzobon will spend a couple of days at his home, located 25 km west of Merritt, before heading to Tucson, Arizona this weekend for a PBR Built Ford Tough event. Despite competing on the BFTS circuit on a very limited basis this year, Pozzobon finds himself currently sitting in 33rd place in the world standings. If he can remain in the top-35, he’ll qualify for the PBR Built Ford Tough World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada from Nov. 2 to 6.

Pozzobon would like nothing better than to qualify for the BFTS Finals and spend a full 10 days in the desert city. He has already qualified for the PBR Blue Def World Finals in the same city from Oct. 29 to 31.

Ty Pozzobon celebrates his PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour win in Abbotsford earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of Covy Moore/PBR Canada).

