Pozzobon wins PBR Canada points title

Merritt professional bull rider Ty Pozzobon is the 2016 PBR Canada points champion. The 24-year-old rodeo cowboy was presented with the champions buckle and a cheque for $25,000 at the sixth and final stop of this year’s PBR Monster Energy Canada Tour in Saskatoon on the weekend.

Pozzobon earned nearly $58,000 in PBR Canada competitions this year, to finish ahead of a pair of Saskatchewan cowboys – second-place Cody Coverchuk from Meadow Lake, and Kindersley’s Dakota Butter in third.

“It feels kind of surreal right now,” said Pozzobon on Monday. “I’ve been working towards the goal of a Canadian championship since I was a kid. I’ve been runner-up twice, which makes winning it all this year so much sweeter.”

Pozzobon will spend a couple of days at his home, located 25 km west of Merritt, before heading to Tucson, Arizona this weekend for a PBR Built Ford Tough event. Despite competing on the BFTS circuit on a very limited basis this year, Pozzobon finds himself currently sitting in 33rd place in the world standings. If he can remain in the top-35, he’ll qualify for the PBR Built Ford Tough World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada from Nov. 2 to 6.

Pozzobon would like nothing better than to qualify for the BFTS Finals and spend a full 10 days in the desert city. He has already qualified for the PBR Blue Def World Finals in the same city from Oct. 29 to 31.