- Curling club receives Canada Post community grantPosted 35 mins ago
- TNRD water, sewer taxes set to risePosted 20 hours ago
- Hunters found and are safe and soundPosted 22 hours ago
- Police reminding drivers to pull overPosted 3 days ago
- BC Liberals seek engagement with NVIT studentsPosted 3 days ago
- Former Alberta premier Jim Prentice among four people killed in plane crash near KelownaPosted 3 days ago
- Open burn prohibtion to be lifted in Kamloops Fire CentrePosted 3 days ago
- Hunters missing after failing to show up at Kamloops-area cabinPosted 3 days ago
- Tourism symposium coming to MerrittPosted 3 days ago
- At Mission Dolores coming to Brambles Cafe and BakeryPosted 4 days ago
Pozzobon wins PBR Canada points title
Merritt professional bull rider Ty Pozzobon is the 2016 PBR Canada points champion. The 24-year-old rodeo cowboy was presented with the champions buckle and a cheque for $25,000 at the sixth and final stop of this year’s PBR Monster Energy Canada Tour in Saskatoon on the weekend.
Pozzobon earned nearly $58,000 in PBR Canada competitions this year, to finish ahead of a pair of Saskatchewan cowboys – second-place Cody Coverchuk from Meadow Lake, and Kindersley’s Dakota Butter in third.
“It feels kind of surreal right now,” said Pozzobon on Monday. “I’ve been working towards the goal of a Canadian championship since I was a kid. I’ve been runner-up twice, which makes winning it all this year so much sweeter.”
Pozzobon will spend a couple of days at his home, located 25 km west of Merritt, before heading to Tucson, Arizona this weekend for a PBR Built Ford Tough event. Despite competing on the BFTS circuit on a very limited basis this year, Pozzobon finds himself currently sitting in 33rd place in the world standings. If he can remain in the top-35, he’ll qualify for the PBR Built Ford Tough World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada from Nov. 2 to 6.
Pozzobon would like nothing better than to qualify for the BFTS Finals and spend a full 10 days in the desert city. He has already qualified for the PBR Blue Def World Finals in the same city from Oct. 29 to 31.