HORGAN TALKS: Premier excited about energy in the Nicola Valley

B.C. Premier John Horgan visited Merritt on April 4 to discuss Merritt’s past, present and future.

by Dara Hill

Premier John Horgan is confident that when it comes to B.C. energy, there’s power when new meets old.

B.C. communities such as Merritt have done very well in resource industries over the years, said Horgan, and he’s confident that pattern will persist.

“Mining is going to continue to be a significant element in the economy, as is forestry,” he said.

However, he stressed the importance of welcoming new technologies and sustainable approaches.

“Forestry and mining continue to be a vital component of our economy, but not the only component of our economy. And that means taking those dividends and investing them in new energy opportunities,” he said.

There’s no shortage of conflict when it comes to new energy projects in B.C. and the Nicola Valley. The Coldwater Indian Band, for example, has fought the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. In response, Horgan said there will be always be differing opinions.

“It’s legitimate for people to have a point of view on resource projects, but I’ve always been of the view that issues divide people and values unite them,” he said.

There are many rural communities in B.C. that have seen heavy resource development over the years. Horgan explained that some of these communities are looking to recollect some of the wealth they’ve generated while they transition from our dependence on forestry and mining.

“Reinvesting in communities is critical, and we’re committed to doing that in every corner of the province — and so far, so good,” he said.

Horgan pointed to his work with the Columbia Basin Trust as an example.

“I work with the government that introduced the Columbia Basin Trust, which is just groundbreaking in the Kootenays — basically paying dividends for the development of hydroelectric projects over fifty years in that region,” he said. “Now they’re getting some benefit from that.”

Here in the Nicola Valley, the Upper Nicola Band will soon vote on a $30-million solar power project, proposed for 200 acres of reserve land. The power plant would be limited to 15 megawatts under BC Hydro’s standing offer program.

When asked if small-scale projects stand up to larger plans such as the Site C dam in the Peace Region, or the Trans Mountain pipeline, Horgan said they go hand-in-hand.

“I think they’re complimentary. We need an energy roadmap as we develop a climate action plan to meet our greenhouse gas obligations — not just a wish list,” he said.

He notes carbon pricing is a key element to this roadmap.

“The government of Canada has entered into agreements and B.C. is leading the way with carbon pricing. Difficult at first, but our economy is the strongest in the country — has been for some time,” he said.

“We are the only province that has a comprehensive carbon pricing regime, so all of those who said ‘doom and gloom’, which I was one of at the beginning, that hasn’t manifested itself. In fact, the economy continues to grow and we are putting in place a framework to reduce emissions, which we are obliged to do,” he said.

He reflected on his home community of Sooke, B.C., explaining the success the Sooke First Nation has experienced success with solar energy.

“I love going there and watching their meter go in the opposite direction because they’re selling power back to B.C. Hydro — they’re meeting all of their domestic needs and they’re making money by just putting panels on their roofs and carrying on with their lives,” he said.

“It’s one of the most extraordinary stories of energy on the island, and now we’re seeing it happen everywhere, and the prices are dropping like a stone for the technologies, and the cost of energy is going up,” he added.

The expertise developed from renewable energy projects can be a valuable resource for First Nation communities, Horgan said.

“The Indigenous opportunities are enormous for those that are entrepreneurial like the Sooke Nation and the Upper Nicola Indian Band. To create jobs, to create expertise so they can migrate that talent to other bands where there’s a lot of sun,” he said.

“I’m very excited about these small-scale projects that create energy and expertise,” he added.

Horgan explained the intermittent energy supplied by projects such as Upper Nicola Band’s proposed solar farm compliments our existing hydro system.

“We can store the water when the sun is shining, and run the water at night. That helps balance our our hydroelectric system,” he said.

“Taking intermittent power like wind and solar and marrying it with the firm capacity of our hydro system is a perfect mix and provides us with opportunities to have small-scale energy development that is focused on communities,” he said.

Horgan said Chief McLeod is taking advantage of this opportunity in the Nicola Valley

“[He] has certainly caught on to something here and I’m excited about the prospect for the future.”