Preparations well underway for Cow Trail Classic

The Cow Trail Classic 2017 mountain bike weekend, June 9 to 11, is shaping up to be a great one. The host Merritt Mountain Bike Association is partnering with Ozmosis Training out of North Vancouver and Penticton to serve up a number of additional pre- and post-race activities.

On the Friday, the MMBA and Ozmosis are offering a two-hour Pre-Race Tune-up for any and all riders looking to get that last minute edge prior to competition day.

“You will spend the evening working on the more technical aspects of the course, to ensure your race day can be the most successful it can be,” stated a joint press release issued April 29.

On Cow Trail Classic race day, young riders between the ages of six and 16 can register to be part of a day-long youth camp — “where children can improve their skills, gain confidence on their bike and on the trails, and have a lot of fun.”

The focus of the youth camp will be on safety, teamwork and having a good attitude.

“Our PMBI certified coaches will have your child loving every minute of the bike camp!” the press release boldly stated.

Merritt’s local cycle shop, Breathe Bikes, is helping to sponsor the kid’s camp, and is offering free camp registration as prizes to two lucky youngsters who drop off a letter, video, or piece of original art work at the bike shop — answering the questions: What do you love about mountain biking, and what skills do you want to work on to become a better mountain biker?

The day after the Cow Trail Classic (Sunday), there’s another great offering — a Ladies Camp.

The camp for women is aimed at the beginning and the advanced rider, and everyone in between.

Ladies are encouraged to “come out and learn new skills in a friendly group atmosphere, from some of the best coaches B.C. has to offer.”

The 2017 Cow Trail Classic race itself should be even better than one year ago, when over 100 riders from around the province took part in the event.

There have been some changes to the various course options. Riders can choose the multi-lap, 39-kilometre full-meal-deal, or do a shorter one-lap, 16-kilometre route.

For beginning riders, younger riders, or anyone just wishing to get a taste of the mountain biking experience, there’ll be a sweet 10.5-kilometre introductory course.

All three offerings will take place on the Coutlee Plateau, and feature the beautiful hills, grasslands and variable terrain that has made the Nicola Valley a mecca for mountain bikers.

Piggybacking onto the Cow Trail Classic weekend is an enduro race, also being planned for the Sunday. This mountain bike race will take place on the hillside behind the Tourist Information Centre, and feature three separate climbs and three high-speed descents.

For all the information on the Cow Trail Classic activities, and to register for the event, go to cowtrailclassic.com.

For more on the Merritt enduro ride on June 11, contact Darch Oborne at 378-7363.