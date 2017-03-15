Prescribed burn scheduled for March 20 in Merritt

Where there is smoke… there might be a prescribed burn going on.

The City of Merritt, in co-operation with the BC Wildfire Service, has scheduled a prescribed burn near the Saunder’s Field airport, starting on March 20.

Residents are warned that smoke and flames might be visible during the burn though trained wildfire crews will carefully control and monitor the fire at all times, stated a press release from the City of Merritt on March 15.

While the exact timing of the burn will depend on the weather and site conditions on March 20, the burn is scheduled to be wrapped up by March 24. The burn will only go ahead if the conditions are suitable to low fire intensity and quick smoke dissipation, stated the release.

More burns are likely to be scheduled in the coming months, as the BC Wildfire Service and the city target areas identified in the Community Wildfire Protection Plan.