Prime Minister approves Trans Mountain expansion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unleashed a torrent of pipeline news on Tuesday, issuing federal approval for two projects — including Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain project — and rejecting a third, during a press conference on Nov. 29.

Citing Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s carbon reduction plan as a key cog in the approval process, Trudeau made it clear that approving two pipeline projects was done as part of a transition away from an economy dependent on fossil fuels.

“You don’t transition overnight, you’re not going to be off fossil fuels overnight,” said Catherine McKenna, minister of environment and climate change, during the press conference.

Along with the approval of the twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline, Trudeau also gave the nod to Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline expansion, which will run from Hardisty, Alta. to Superior, Wis.

A third pipeline project, Enbridge’s Northern Gateway, was rejected by the federal government during Tuesday’s press conference.

During the press conference, Trudeau acknowledged the deep divides between those in favour of the projects, and those opposed. He mentioned Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam MP Ron McKinnon as one of the more vocal critics of the Trans Mountain pipeline, despite the fact that McKinnon is a member of Trudeau’s Liberals.

Characterizing the infrastructure projects as “safe, responsible and in the interest of all Canadians,” Trudeau said that the Kinder Morgan project would need to “meet or exceed” all of the 157 conditions set down by the National Energy Board earlier this year.

The Trans Mountain expansion would “twin” the existing Trans Mountain pipeline, which runs from the Alberta border through Kamloops to the Burrard Inlet. As one of the communities the twinning project would pass through, the City of Merritt could see tangible benefits from the construction of the pipeline.

The City of Merritt signed a memorandum of understanding with Kinder Morgan in 2015, ensuring that should the project go ahead, the city would receive a $420,000 infrastructure investment into parks and trails through the oil company. Another $50,000 would be put towards a scholarship fund for Merritt students interested in trades.

But while Merritt’s mayor Neil Menard has been vocal about his support for the project, band chiefs in the Nicola Valley haven’t taken a definitive stance on the pipeline project yet.

In June this year, Lower Nicola Indian Band chief Aaron Sam sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau co-signed by 50 other First Nations leaders, calling Kinder Morgan’s consultation process “woefully inadequate.”

Talks between Kinder Morgan and other First Nations bands in the Nicola Valley have yet to result in agreements being signed.

Upper Nicola Band Chief Harvey McLeod said Kinder Morgan presented them with an impact benefit agreement with a deadline to sign by the end of November. The band was going to have a referendum on whether or not to accept that agreement, but postponed the vote in order to give its members more time to understand the impacts of the project.

Shakan Band Chief Percy Joe said his band has been in negotiations with Kinder Morgan on an impact benefit agreement, and is considering whether or not it would have a referendum on any proposed impact benefit agreement.

In addition to the announcement regarding the pipelines, Trudeau also committed to enacting a moratorium on crude oil tanker traffic on B.C.’s north coast — a decision lauded by environmental groups on Tuesday, despite many of those same groups condemning the approval of the Trans Mountain and Line 3 projects.

