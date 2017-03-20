Princeton resident to receive citizenship award

Joann Gabriel, a retired public school teacher in Princeton with an extensive history of volunteering in her community, will be recognized with the Medal of Good Citizenship at a ceremony on Friday.

The Medal of Good Citizenship award was created in July 2015 by Premier Christy Clark, to recognize individuals who have “made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward,” according to a press release from the B.C. government.

Among the accomplishments listed in the press release, Gabriel has served more than 20 years on the board of the Princeton and District Community Services organization, aimed at meeting the needs of the elderly and mentally challenged in the community.

“I felt honoured when asked to receive this medal,” said Gabriel in the press release. “I didn’t volunteer to receive rewards but have always enjoyed working for my community, to make it a better place for people to live and enjoy, especially the elderly and challenged.”

She’s also put in hours at the Princeton Curling Club, the Princeton Library, the Princeton Arts Council, Kokanee Summer Swim Club, and Vermillion Forks Field Naturalist Club.

The award will be presented to Gabriel on behalf of the premier by Jackie Tegart, MLA for Fraser-Nicola, at the Vermillion Fork Restaurant in Princeton at 11 a.m. on March 24.

“Joann Gabriel has dedicated herself to improving the lives of the people of Princeton, willingly offering her time, skills and leadership. No task was too small for her to take on and the community is a better place because of her service,” stated Tegart in the press release.