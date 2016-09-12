Prison time following dangerous highway ride

By Cam Fortems, KTW

An Alberta man was sentenced Friday to more than a year in jail after a reckless and impaired 200-kilometre highway trip ended when he struck a barrier on the Coquihalla Highway, shredding two of his tires.

William Guy Elliott, 51, pleaded guilty in provincial court to impaired driving and dangerous driving.

In the early evening of June 17, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said, police received reports of a reckless driver on the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Chase. The driver was reported to be tailgating, swerving and attempting to pass on the shoulder.

Calls continued to 911 over a 90-minute period as Elliott made his way eastbound to Kamloops and continued south on the Coquihalla Highway past Merritt. Drake said six motorists called in reports on the black VW Jetta Elliott was driving.

He was finally arrested by RCMP when the car he was driving struck the centre barrier on the Coquihalla. Motorists stopped and noted he looked “intoxicated and was staggering,” Drake said.

Elliot also urinated inside his pants and an RCMP member who spoke to him could only make out the name “Robert” when she asked Elliott’s name.

Elliott blew levels of 1.8 and 1.9 — more than twice the legal blood-alcohol limit for driving and three times the limit for which an immediate suspension can be given.

He was under a driving ban at the time.

“The fact Mr. Elliott didn’t kill himself or someone else, or seriously injure them, is amazing,” judge Roy Dickey said.

Elliott has been in custody since he was arrested, giving him credit for about four months’ time served. Dickey sentenced him to another 14 months in prison, saying the circumstances were at the most serious end of the spectrum for impaired driving and dangerous driving.

Defence lawyer Don Campbell said Elliott became a crack-cocaine addict several years ago and his life spiralled downward. He split from his wife, who was convicted of fraud and arson amid the five-year marriage, and lost his young children to Alberta’s social-services agency.

Elliott works with horses and on movie sets in Alberta. He has worked on television series Fargo and Hell on Wheels, as well as on the set for the film The Revenant

Asked to speak to the court before his sentence, Elliott said, “I really want to see my kids,” before breaking down into tears.

Following a submission by Campbell, Dickey recommended Elliott serve his time at Nanaimo Regional Correctional Centre, which has a dedicated drug treatment centre.