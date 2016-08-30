Private eye waiting on RCMP to review report

A private investigator looking into the disappearance of Merritt man Dean Morrison says he’s forwarded a report to the RCMP to review.

BCSI Investigations president Denis Gagnon began looking into the missing person case about a month ago free of charge and is now waiting to hear back from RCMP regarding his report.

“I brought them an extremely long report, so they’re reviewing [it],”Gagnon said.

However, Gagnon said he couldn’t comment as to whether or not his investigation turned up any new evidence.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk told the Herald the RCMP continues to classify Morrison as missing, and their investigation is ongoing. He said the RCMP accepts all forms of information from the public with regards to ongoing investigations.

With regards to the RCMP’s investigation into Morrison’s disappearance, the RCMP Kamloops Rural Detachment has received tips from the public and all those tips are followed up on, he said.

Moskaluk said that in an open investigation, police don’t disclose much regarding sources of information or the results of those sources.

“We wouldn’t get into details, [or] confirm that we received something from a certain individual,” Moskaluk said.

Dean Morrison went missing three years ago from the Stump Lake ranch property, south of Kamloops, on Oct. 22, 2013. He had been working there sporadically as a contracted painter.

Morrison was reported missing a few days later on Oct. 28, and RCMP conducted an air and ground search on Oct. 31, but came up empty.

A community-organized ground search on Nov. 13, 2013 also turned up nothing.

In his investigation, Gagnon has been conducting interviews and gathered volunteers and members of Kamloops Search and Rescue to scour the Stump Lake Ranch property once again.

Drones were used and about five hours of footage was reviewed.

Gagnon said he continues to actively look for Morrison.