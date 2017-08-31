Pro rodeo will have something for everyone

The 59th edition of the Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo on the Labour Day weekend in Merritt once again promises to be one of the best ever — with spectacular displays of skill, courage and horsemanship by some of the best cowboys and cowgirls on the planet and a whole mess of additional fun and entertainment to boot.

This year’s Canadian Professional Rodeo Association event has attracted over 50 top-10 competitors in the CPRA standings, including several current money leaders and former national champions (see page 16-17 inside). Everyone’s trying to earn those precious points that will earn them a spot at the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) in Edmonton in October.

Performances on both Saturday and Sunday kick off at 1 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m. Be sure to come early to get the best seat, experience the ambience of the rodeo way-of-life, and take in the abundance of on-site attractions, activities and vendors.

For the hardcore rodeo fans, there’ll even be a slack performance Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. featuring over 70 contestants in ladies barrel racing, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping events.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be family-focused at the rodeo. There’ll be special activities for the youngsters in a kid’s zone run by the Merritt Centennials’ hockey team.

Kids can also cheer on their friends in the peewee barrel, mini horse and mini bronc events at the intermission each day.

You won’t want to miss Nicola Valley’s top ranch hands go toe-to-toe in the ranchman’s saddle bronc event. Douglas Lake Cattle Co. cowboys will be wanting to put on a good show in front of a hometown audience against their rivals from other ranches throughout the southern Interior.

There’s even more entertainment both days! The intermissions will feature thrilling performances by the West Coast Thunder Drill Team from Langley. They’ll wow you with their wonderful riding skills, colourful attire and intricate patterns.

The grown-up crowd at the rodeo is encouraged to partake of the newly-renovated beer garden with its stand-up bars and awesome view of the action happening in the arena.

Once again, to encourage young and old alike to come out and enjoy the rodeo, the Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo’s ticket prices can’t be beat — with adults at $15, students $13, and all children 10 and under and seniors 80 and over absolutely free! Tickets for both days of the rodeo can be purchased at the gate.