Prolific offender pleads guilty, credited with time served

A prolific offender arrested for an attempted break-in on July 5 is back on the streets after being credited with time served.

Christopher Pumphrey, 44, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court last Tuesday (Oct. 10) to attempting a break and enter to commit an indictable offence.

On the day in question, Pumphrey was attempting to break into a shed behind the Double D Motel when he was caught in the act by the owner of the business, Crown prosecutor Katie Bouchard told the Herald.

Police later arrested Pumphrey and charged him for the attempted break-in and for breaching a conditional sentence order as he was in possession of a break-in tool.

After being arrested, Pumphrey spent 97 days behind bars and was sentenced to time served by a judge on Oct. 10, which amounted to a credit of 146 days in custody as per the court’s enhanced credit of 1.5 days for every day spent awaiting trial or sentencing.

Pumphrey was also required to give a sample of his DNA.

Bouchard told the Herald the maximum jail sentence for this offence is 180 days.

Const. Brock Hedrick with the RCMP Merritt general investigation section described Pumphrey as a problem offender in town who has a lengthy criminal record.

His record includes various break-in and theft charges, including multiple files from Merritt.

Bouchard said Pumphrey will remain on probation and the conditional sentence order.

He received additional conditions to not be in contact with the person who caught him attempting the break-in on July 5, but is not on any conditions prohibiting him from being in Merritt, Bouchard told the Herald.