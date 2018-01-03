Property values up in Merritt for 2018

A strong sales market helped spur on an increased valuation for most properties in Merritt compared to last year, according to the provincial body responsible for conducting property assessments.

In 2017, 167 sales were used to determine market value for single family homes in Merritt. This year, 187 sales were used to determine the assessment roll, said deputy assessor Graham Held.

“For us, sales are great because they tell us what the market is doing in the community. We rely on them to set our values,” said Held. “I’m always happy when the volume is up, but it also speaks to the health of the real estate market in general.”

Across Merritt, the average valuation for a single family home is up about six per cent compared to 2017. Property owners can expect to receive their valuation from BC Assessment in the mail this week, but those looking to learn more about the process can visit BCassessment.ca to search the values of their own property, as well as others in their neighbourhood.

“Really that’s all there so that a homeowner can go in and assure themselves that their value is correct, and do their own independent research and make sure they’re comfortable with the value on their assessment notice,” said Held.

In addition to a considerable increase in sales numbers, new construction, subdivision and rezoning of properties in Merritt added about $7.5 million to the assessment roll.

“The vast majority of that is new homes being built,” said Held, who went on to explain that for the City of Merritt, new homes equates to a larger tax base.

Property assessments through BC Assessment are used by municipal governments to determine mill rates, which then determine the amount of property tax levied on a given property. Anyone who thinks their property has been incorrectly assessed are encouraged to get in touch with BC Assessment before the deadline on Jan. 31 in order to request a re-evaluation.

“It could be for any reason — we don’t inspect every house every year, and sometimes things happen,” said Held. “People become aware of a problem with the home that would be invisible to us, and if we don’t hear about it we can’t act on it.”

The average value of a single family residential property was up throughout the Thompson region, with the largest year over year increases located in Lillooet, where the average value of a single family property shot up 20 per cent.