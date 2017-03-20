Province to cover two week extension of lodging, food for Kengard residents

Those displaced by a fire at the Kengard Manor apartment complex last week will have a little extra time to start to put their lives back together, as food and lodging will continue to be covered by Merritt’s Emergency Social Services team for two weeks.

After a fire tore through the building on Thursday, the 58 residents of Kengard Manor were told they would have food, lodging and incidentals covered until Monday evening.

The City of Merritt confirmed via press release Monday afternoon that the lodging and the food vouchers provided by the ESS team would be extended for two weeks.

“At the request of ESS, the City of Merritt has applied to Emergency Management BC (EMBC) and has been granted a two week extension for food and lodging for the displaced residents,” stated the press release from the City of Merritt.

The release went on to state that investigation into the structural stability and chemical levels at Kengard was still ongoing, and displaced residents had been encouraged to arrange for living accommodations after the two-week extension is over.

City of Merritt chief administrative officer Shawn Boven said the city’s ESS team and EMBC have arranged to have someone from the Red Cross spend the next week helping the displaced residents find new housing accommodations.

Boven said the city doesn’t have the resources to do this on its own.

“This person will also connect with agencies, like Ask Wellness, and other resources in town. We’ll put together a resource list, first of all, and see how people can fit [with] those resources,” said Boven.

On Friday, the city’s emergency program co-ordinator Sky McKeown recommended that residents looking to provide relief for those displaced by the fire should “sit tight,” and reach out to affected individuals they know personally to make donations (monetary or otherwise).

Monday’s press release reinforced McKeown’s sentiment, stating that further information will be released as it becomes available.