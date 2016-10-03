Province to establish centre on substance abuse in fight against opioid epidemic

The provincial government continues to grapple with the ongoing opioid crisis, firing their latest salvo against fentanyl and other drugs with the announcement of a plan to create a provincial centre on substance abuse.

The aim of the new British Columbia Centre on Substance Abuse (BCCSU) will be to address the overdose crisis by focusing on addiction research, education and providing guidance to local care clinics across the province.

“This investment to create the B.C. Centre on Substance Use will save lives and advance overall public health by improving the quality of addictions care, and the scale at which we are able to provide it. By describing best practices and building linkages between treatment and recovery systems, it will help to address many of the health and social challenges associated with untreated addiction facing the health care system in B.C.,” said Dr. Evan Wood, interim director of the BCCSU in a press release on Sept. 28.

The establishment of the centre comes as part of a $10 million provincial investment in the fight against the opioid overdose crisis, which shows no signs of slowing down according to numbers from the BC Coroners Service.

From January to Aug. 31, 2016, the province had already seen 488 people die from illicit drug overdoses — already approaching the record high 505 deaths from 2015, with four months of this year left out of the data.

Part of the reason for the drastic increase in deaths can be attributed to the increased prevalence of the opioid fentanyl — a drug which can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Data from the BC Coroners Service suggests that fentanyl is being detected in 60 per cent of all illicit drug overdose deaths in the province so far in 2016 — up from 30 per cent in 2015, and 25 per cent in 2014.

While the new BCCSU will account for half of the $10 million committed to fighting the opioid crisis, the other half of the funding will put towards a variety of programs identified by a government-run Joint Task Force on Overdose Prevention, established earlier this summer.

Those programs include the take-home naloxone kits provided to health authorities, as well as naloxone training for police and RCMP. Additionally, the province will invest in mobile units to expand supervised drug consumption services, as well as providing resources for the BC Coroners Service to better track overdose deaths.

While the overdose crisis is affecting communities across the province, the Thompson Cariboo region (to which Merritt belongs) is being hit particularly hard, as the region has already seen 34 deaths from drug overdoses in 2016 (measured from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31), up from 13 total in 2015, according to data from the BC Coroners Service. The 261 per cent increase in overdose deaths from 2015 to 2016 is the worst across all the health service delivery areas in B.C. — rivalled only by a 242 per cent increase in the South Vancouver Island region.

Of the 34 who have died in the Thompson Cariboo region in 2016, fentanyl was detected in 17 cases. Only four deaths were linked to fentanyl in the region in 2015, according to the data from the BC Coroners Service.

Among the first tasks of the new BCCSU will be to establish a provincial guideline for the treatment of opioid addiction this fall.