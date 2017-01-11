- Investigators probing CP derailment near Ashcroft; river water contamination an issuePosted 5 hours ago
- Extreme cold weather warning endedPosted 1 day ago
- Locals honouring memory of Ty PozzobonPosted 1 day ago
- Pozzobon family donates famed bull rider’s brain to sciencePosted 1 day ago
- Fire service agreement reachedPosted 2 days ago
- Supportive housing building takes next stepPosted 2 days ago
- Merritt to warm up next weekPosted 2 days ago
- Province green-lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits dealPosted 3 days ago
- Extreme cold warning issued for MerrittPosted 3 days ago
- Ministry of Transportation replacing traffic light knocked down at Voght and NicolaPosted 4 days ago
Province green-lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal
by Tom Fletcher and Jeff Nagel
Black Press
The B.C. government has given the green light for Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion and reached an agreement on a fair share of benefits for the province.
Premier Christy Clark now says all five of its conditions for a new heavy oil pipeline have been met or are being satisfied.
Clark said Wednesday an agreement reached with Kinder Morgan will provide investment worth up to $1 billion, consisting of annual payments to the province of $25 to $50 million for 20 years. The resulting “Clean Communities” fund will be available to community groups for protecting and enhancing the environment.
Clark emphasized that the decision was federal, and B.C.’s job was to fight for the best deal possible.
“The Trudeau government were the ones who approved it,” Clark said. “They did it based on science.”
Kinder Morgan Canada president Ian Anderson said his company has also committed to a “B.C. first” policy for hiring and contracting for construction, operation and maintenance of the twinned pipeline.
Trans Mountain has also committed to provide tugs to escort tankers further along their route through the Southern Gulf Islands as far as Race Rocks, plus $150 million to double spill response capacity in the Salish Sea, and cut response time by half.
Aboriginal opportunities were another B.C. condition, and the company has 41 signed benefit agreements with First Nations worth more than $350 million.
Other marine spill commitments include assurances of unlimited funds for spill liability, and a $1-billion cleanup fund, in addition to extensive federal improvements through its Ocean Protection Plan.
The announcement came after Environment Minister Mary Polak and Natural Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman issued an environmental assessment certificate to Trans Mountain Pipeline. The B.C. conditions include wildlife protection, further consultation with aboriginal communities and emergency response.
The province’s 37 conditions contained in the environmental assessment certificate are in addition to the 157 federally set conditions that were contained in the National Energy Board’s approval.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government’s approval for the project Nov. 29, declaring it good for Canada, and “safe for B.C.”
The B.C. government was required to conduct its own environmental assessment after a court ruling that it could not delegate that authority to Ottawa.
The $6.8-billion pipeline twinning from northern Alberta to Burnaby would triple Trans Mountain’s capacity to 890,000 barrels per day, and result in a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic through Vancouver harbour.
The project faces a series of legal challenges from aboriginal groups, environmentalists and municipalities.
Unlike the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline across northern B.C., which was rejected last year by the federal government, the Trans Mountain pipeline largely follows an existing route that has carried oil for more than 60 years.
NDP leader John Horgan said he will “do everything I can between now and election day” in May to stop the project from going ahead, because there is too much risk from shipping diluted bitumen from the Alberta oilseeds.
Bitumen has been shipped intermittently through the TransMountain pipeline since it became available in the late 1980s, either for overseas shipping or refining at facilities in Washington and California.
edwin
January 11, 2017 at 11:17 pm
I wonder if this has anything to do with the fact that Christy Clarks BC Liberals have taken at least $718,918 in political donations from Kinder Morgan and its oil industry backers.
Earl Richards
January 12, 2017 at 4:23 pm
There is no world-class equipment to clean-up a toxic, tar sands spill. A spill from Kinder Morgan’s pipeline down into the Fraser River will kill 90% of BC’s commercial and sport salmon industries. Even if, the equipment did exist, how would KM and the responders get the equipment to the spill site on time to prevent another Enbridge, Kalamazoo River disaster? To understand the destructiveness of a tar sands spill, Google and read, “Michigan oil spill effects could be repeated here,” by Michelle Barlond-Smith.