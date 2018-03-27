Province pays for equipment upgrades at Nicola Valley Institute of Technology

Toolkits at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology are about to get a serious upgrade.

The provincial government announced it would be providing $5.4 million to post-secondary institutions in British Columbia as part of an effort to upgrade trades equipment at the schools.

NVIT will be receiving $310,455, which will allow the school to replace aging and obsolete equipment with the latest industry-standard training tools.

“Giving students access to modern trades equipment will help them get the skills they need to succeed,” said Premier Horgan in a statement. “We’re opening up the doors of opportunity for more people by investing in skills training throughout the province.”

Other schools in the Thompson-Okanagan region will also receive funding; Okanagan College will get the same amount as NVIT, while Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops is slated to receive $500,000.

The Nicola Valley post-secondary school is set to open a new wing, dubbed the Centre of Excellence in Sustainability, within the next few months. The multi-million dollar expansion will house a full size commercial kitchen, which will create a new culinary arts program. The new building will also feature a full size gymnasium and a new clean energy lab.