Home   >   News   >   Province pays for equipment upgrades at Nicola Valley Institute of Technology

Province pays for equipment upgrades at Nicola Valley Institute of Technology

By on March 27, 2018
Nicola Valley Institute of Technology. (Herald files).

Toolkits at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology are about to get a serious upgrade.

The provincial government announced it would be providing $5.4 million to post-secondary institutions in British Columbia as part of an effort to upgrade trades equipment at the schools.

NVIT will be receiving $310,455, which will allow the school to replace aging and obsolete equipment with the latest industry-standard training tools.

“Giving students access to modern trades equipment will help them get the skills they need to succeed,” said Premier Horgan in a statement. “We’re opening up the doors of opportunity for more people by investing in skills training throughout the province.”

Other schools in the Thompson-Okanagan region will also receive funding; Okanagan College will get the same amount as NVIT, while Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops is slated to receive $500,000.

The Nicola Valley post-secondary school is set to open a new wing, dubbed the Centre of Excellence in Sustainability, within the next few months. The multi-million dollar expansion will house a full size commercial kitchen, which will create a new culinary arts program. The new building will also feature a full size gymnasium and a new clean energy lab.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *