Province releases B.C. highways app

Just in time to take advantage of the free Wi-Fi service being added along major highways in B.C., the provincial government has released a mobile traffic app aimed at allowing travellers easy access to up to the minute updates on major routes.

The app is called BC Highways, and was developed by AirSenze Solutions, a Victoria-based mobile app development firm. It is available on both Android and Apple phones, stated a press release from the Ministry of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services on Nov. 8.

Those familiar with the DriveBC incidents map will recognize the feature on the BC Highways mobile app. Major incidents such as collisions, weather warnings or significant construction work are marked on a map of B.C.’s roads, and updated in real time to give motorists an idea of what they’ll face out on the road.

“By making DriveBC’s Open511 data available to the public, we’re helping make driving on B.C. highways even safer for British Columbians and apps like these share our valuable road information system making it more available to more people,” said Minister of Transportation Todd Stone in the press release. “The more people who ‘know before they go’ – whether they check the DriveBC website, mobile site, phone system or partner apps – the easier it is to make better travel decisions.”

Other features include easy access to the various webcams placed on highways around the province, as well as estimated border wait times.

The app is free to download.