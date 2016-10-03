Province seeks input on new biosolids rules

The province is reaching out to residents of British Columbia for input on a new set of rules for biosolids and composting.

The government is looking to update the organic matter recycling regulation (OMRR), which has been in effect since 2002, stated a press release from the B.C. government.

A policy intentions paper was released today (Oct. 3), which maps out the government’s new proposed policies for the new OMRR.

Highlights of the policy intentions paper include new requirements for the management and use of biosolids, with new maximum allowable standards being added for chromium and copper content for class A biosolids.

The paper also details plans to create a system of reporting, where all land applications of biosolids would need prior approval from the ministry of the environment. This information would then be made available to the public through an online portal.

Additionally, all land application plans would require a contingency plan in the event that sampling and monitoring results suggest non-compliance with the OMRR standards.

More standards are proposed to better communicate the presence of biosolids to local First Nations communities — including a requirement that First Nations communities receive 90 days notification for composting facilities, and 30 days notification for any land applications.

Findings from the provincial government’s scientific review, including a soil sampling report and literature review, were used in the development of the intentions paper. These reports are available here.

The public is invited to share their feedback on the paper, which can be viewed online here.

“This intentions paper is the next step in our comprehensive review of the organic matter recycling regulation and the policies we are proposing will ensure the rules we have in place to protect human health and the environment are based on the latest and best science available,” said Mary Polak, minister of the environment in a press release.

The 60-day window for public comments ends on Dec. 2. A response form provided by the B.C. government can be found here, and separate submissions or comments forwarded to env.omrr.reg.reviews@gov.bc.ca.