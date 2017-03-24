Province targets invasive weeds in the Nicola Valley

The B.C. government has announced new funding to combat invasive weeds in the Nicola Valley by introducing a three-year pilot project to the tune of $2.2 million.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District, BC Cattlemen’s Association, Southern Interior Weed Management Committee (SIWMC) and three provincial ministries have teamed to explore new ways of managing and eradicating invasive plants in the region, particularly spotted knapweed.

The funding and partnership is aimed at expanding and enhancing current eradication efforts by co-ordinating treatments on Crown and private lands.

Rather than providing money year-by-year, the government is providing multi-year funding upfront to put towards more long-term invasive plant management plans.

“The implementation of this project will improve co-operation between private land owners and Crown land managers, ensuring that invasive plants are treated on both sides of the fence,” said Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart at an announcement of the funding in Merritt on Saturday (March 18).

The main issue has always been the province’s disjointed approach to weed management, said TNRD chair John Ranta.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Highways would do something over here, the TNRD would do something here, [Forests Lands and Natual Resource Operations] would do something over there, and it wasn’t co-ordinated,” Ranta said.

Invasive plants such as hawkweed and knapweed can grow quickly and become so dominant that they crowd out native species and forage grasses, a press release from the Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resources stated. This can reduce the amount of food available to rangeland animals by up to 90 per cent in the case of spotted knapweed.

“Our program [in the TNRD] was focused on private lands, and the landowner would have to pay 50 per cent of the cost [to] eradicate the weeds on their private property,” said Ranta, noting that he’d hear complaints from those property owners that weeds were growing back on their lands due to a lack of eradication along the sides of highways.

“Now I think we have the chance to have an integrated, co-ordinated approach to invasive species control in this area through this pilot project,” said Ranta.

Part of the $2.2 million will also be used to support research being undertaken at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops for a centre of excellence on invasive plant management in order to try to identify new treatment options, containment practices and improve the restoration of impacted ecosystems.

John Anderson, director with the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association said there’s value in bringing in the region’s university —Thompson Rivers University — into the mix.

“We don’t want to spend inordinate amounts of money forever hooked on the spray program,” Anderson said. “There’s got to be ways that we can come up with more innovative approaches that are more cost effective and more efficient.”

Minister of Forests Lands and Natural Resource Operations Steve Thomson, who was in town to emcee the announcement, told the Herald that this investment is significant.

“Everybody recognizes this is a critical issue to address. Invasive plants have a significant impact on the ecosystem, on our ranching community [and] on our grasslands,” Thomson told the Herald.

He said the funding will be available in order to start work started this spring.

“We’ll see this investment deployed this year,” he said.

How the $2.2 million will be divvied up is still to be determined, Thomson said.

“The groups [will be] getting together, determining the most effective strategies, what to do on the ground, what resources are going to be put towards the development of the centre of excellence, looking at the most appropriate technologies and making sure that all of the various ministries that have responsibilities — our ministry, the Ministry of Transportation, local government [and] private landowners are all working in a co-ordinated way, ” Thomson told the Herald.

The pilot project will begin by targeting areas of the Nicola Valley where knapweed and other invasive plants have spread significantly in recent years.

Tegart — who met with stakeholders over the last month to ensure collaboration on this project — said the $2.2 million for the project represents more than double the amount of government funding previously provided for invasive plant management in this area.

She said the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Environment will work jointly with the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association, TNRD and SIWMC to administer the project.

Tegart said that although the project is focused on the Thompson Nicola region, other areas of the province will benefit.

“The lessons that we learn here will improve invasive plant practices throughout British Columbia in the years to come,” she said.

Gail Wallin, executive director of the Invasive Species Council of B.C. said it’s important that people work together across boundaries.

“In this area you have ranchers, private land owners, government — all those people need to work together and agree on which species and operations to focus on, [in order to] have collaboration and effective treatment.”