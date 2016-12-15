Province unveils loan program for homebuyers

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

The B.C. Liberal government will match down payments for first-time homebuyers through a loan program intended to make housing more affordable for young people.

Premier Christy Clark said yesterday the province will partner with first-time buyers through the B.C. Home Owner Mortgage and Equity Partnership. The program will provide a loan matching a buyer’s down payment up to five per cent or $37,500 of the purchase price.

“We’ve invested in affordable rental housing, we’ve invested in transitional and emergency housing and now we’re partnering with first-time buyers to make the purchase of their first home more affordable,” Clark said in a statement.

Under the terms, there is no interest or repayment on the loan for the first five years. It is then conventionally financed over the next 20 years at the prevailing rate of interest.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone said the program is aimed at buyers who can afford a mortgage, but are struggling to come up with a larger down payment.

“We want first-time buyers who are qualified for a mortgage to know they’ve got a partner in the B.C. government to put that final piece of the financing puzzle together,” he said.

Stone gave an example of a typical $360,000 home in Kamloops.

“We would provide an interest-free, payment-free loan of $18,000 (five per cent). The first-time buyer would come up with the other $18,000.”

Michael Henry, Thompson Rivers University’s dean in the school of business and economics, applauded the province for devising a way to help young people squeezed out of the market by inflation, despite historic low interest rates.

“In my view, if we didn’t do something, we wouldn’t be addressing the social contact we have with young people . . . In the last five years in many jurisdictions, it’s been almost impossible for them to buy a house.”

Under the program, buyers would suddenly find themselves with a second loan in their sixth year of ownership — another payment that will be on top of children, job loss or other circumstances. But Henry doesn’t see parallels with the mortgage crisis in the United States, where buyers were given interest-only loans that were converted to high-leverage debt in the markets.

“On the surface, I see it as a responsible way for government to support the entry-level market,” he said.

City mortgage broker Starr Webb said it will take weeks to determine how the program will affect first-time buyers.

The program begins on Jan. 16, but she said lenders need to determine how the loans will affect their own risk and books.

“The first question is: How are lenders going to view these funds?” Webb said. “The second one is: Are we just postponing future debt for people?”

The program comes in the wake of the federal government moving to cool some markets by requiring buyers with high-ratio mortgages to qualify under the Bank of Canada’s five-year rate, a so-called stress test. That requirement is making it harder to qualify for a mortgage at the same time as the province is making it easier.

But Stone said the federal and provincial programs do not conflict.

“They’re not at cross-purposes. One of the eligibility criteria is you have to meet all the federal mortgage criteria. This will help people who can afford the payments, but are challenged to some degree to come up with a down payment,” he said. “We’re trying to help people with a down payment. They still have to meet the stress test.”

B.C. Green Leader Andrew Weaver blamed the province for policies that have led to rampant speculation and inflation in the Lower Mainland market. He said the homebuyer program is setting young people up for decades of debt.

“We have seen the dangerous consequences of this type of policy in the United States. It became easier and easier for people to take on unaffordable mortgages, leading to crippling debt, the collapse of the housing market and first-time home buyers losing their livelihoods,” Weaver said in a statement.