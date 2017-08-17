Province wants meaningful consultation with First Nations

The new B.C. NDP government plans to use every tool available to contest Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, saying it’s not in B.C.’s best interest and lacks adequate First Nations consultation.

The province has hired lawyer Thomas Berger as external counsel, and will seek intervener status in the legal challenges to the federal approval of the project, Environment Minister George Heyman announced in a press conference last Thursday.

Berger will advise the government on its options for participating in these legal challenges that are expected to begin in federal court later this fall.

Both the Coldwater Band and Upper Nicola Band (UNB) are amongst those that have issued legal challenges to the federal government’s approval of the Trans Mountain expansion.

A judicial review of the National Energy Board’s (NEB) decision on the pipeline, which consists of 21 parties, is expected to get underway in November.

Coldwater Band Chief Lee Spahan said the pipeline expansion, which would involve installing a second pipeline running adjacent to the eastern edge of their reserve, poses a threat to the band’s aquifer. Upper Nicola Chief Harvey McLeod said his band feels they weren’t given an ample opportunity to discuss the pipeline during the federal consultation process.

“The province of B.C. is stepping up to the plate,” Spahan told the Herald. “The fight that we’re doing against Kinder Morgan and the Crown is to protect our aquifer for our community members now and for future generations.”

Spahan said laying the new pipeline anywhere on that eastern edge poses a threat to the aquifer. He said the band proposed an alternative route west of the Coldwater River, but Kinder Morgan “took that off the table.”

“Even though it [would] cross the river it’s nowhere close to our water aquifer, and even though we have traditional grounds over there where our members do our ceremonies, we would rather have it there,” said Spahan.

The $7.4 million pipeline expansion was expected to get started next month, twinning the existing Trans Mountain pipeline which runs from the Alberta border through Merritt to the Burrard Inlet, but that has now likely been delayed.

There are a number of permits that cannot be acted on until the company meets the requirements of the environmental assessment certificate issued by the previous B.C. Liberal government, said Heyman.

“We wanted to do it with them side-by-side, [but] they went ahead and did it on their own. We wanted to work together with them, so that way we could fill in any gaps if they had questions or if our consultants had any questions,” said Spahan. “They went ahead and did it without us.”

Heyman said only three of eight environmental management plans that would allow work to begin have been accepted and it is unlikely those remaining will get approval before work was to start. The other five management plans have not been accepted because the company didn’t adequately consult First Nations, Heyman said.

He said these plans include the Coldwater aquifer, grizzly bears, vegetation and weed management, archaeology, and workforce accommodation impacts.

“Until those plans are completed, Kinder Morgan — with the exception of private land and with the exception of some clearing of right of way — cannot put shovels in the ground,” said Heyman.

The province’s environmental certificate requires a hydrogeological study be completed by Kinder Morgan at least six months prior to commencing construction on the pipeline between Veale Road and the Kingsvale Pump Station.

The band wanted to have their own consultants work with Kinder Morgan on this condition, but that didn’t happen, Spahan said.

Kinder Morgan still aiming to break ground in September

A statement from Kinder Morgan issued shortly after the government’s announcement said the company is committed to working with the province.

“We have undertaken thorough, extensive and meaningful consultations with Aboriginal Peoples, communities and individuals and remain dedicated to those efforts and relationships as we move forward with construction activities in September,” said Ian Anderson, President of Kinder Morgan Canada, in the release.

Heyman said the actions announced Thursday would be the government’s initial steps against the pipeline.

“We are reviewing a number of other measures in addition,” he said. “We’ll be reviewing environmental standards in British Columbia as well as our standards for First Nations consultation. We’ll have more to announce in the future.”

Heyman said the government is committed to consulting meaningfully with First Nations on the project, including the impact it has on Aboriginal rights and title. Several B.C. First Nations have filed lawsuits over the expansion.

“Our government has been clear and consistent that the expanded Kinder Morgan pipeline is not in B.C.’s best interest,” said Heyman.

During the election campaign, Premier John Horgan promised to try and stop the pipeline project.

The project received approval from the federal government and former B.C. Liberal government.

“We know that with the federal government’s approval of this project that the path forward will be challenging, but we’re committed to stepping up and fighting for B.C.’s interests,” said Heyman.

Project presents economic impact for Merritt

The pipeline expansion presents economic impacts for Merritt. Kinder Morgan has estimated there will be $419 million in construction spending in Merritt, and the 600 workers designated for this area are expected to spend about $40 million on accommodation, meals and clothing.

Merritt Mayor Neil Menard has voiced his support for the pipeline, and told the Herald he thinks the NDP’s decision to oppose the pipeline is a mistake.

“I think that the pipeline is something that is needed. We’ve supported it all along and continue to support it,” said Menard.

The Lower Nicola Band recently held a referendum on an impact benefit agreement that contains payments, and employment and training opportunities for band members.

However, that agreement has yet to be ratified by the band’s council.

“It’ll definitely be coming to Lower Nicola Band’s chief and council in the fall and we’ll be having discussions in regards to ratification,” said LNIB Chief Aaron Sam.

The band band continues to talk with Kinder Morgan about the agreement, Sam said.

Sam, who sought the nomination as the NDP candidate in Fraser-Nicola, said he wasn’t surprised by the NDP’s announcement and believes there’s a real possibility the project is delayed given the province’s position.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, whose BC Liberals approved the pipeline, said the NDP doesn’t have the jurisdiction to shut down the pipeline.

Tegart said she thinks this decision by the NDP doesn’t reflect the sentiment she heard from voters in this riding during the election.

“Kinder Morgan has gone through our riding for 50 years and been pretty good [with their] safety record and the environment, and keeping people informed on what they’re doing, and the jobs are so important,” said Tegart adding that the Liberals will fight their decision in the legislature.

“We’re looking at this project as one of those job creators in the province, so [the NDP] will hear about it in question period, we’ll put a strategy forward and they will be held accountable for what they’re doing,” said Tegart.

At the press conference, Heyman said the government has many other plans for capital infrastructure.

“Plans that we will proceed with over the coming months and years. They will provide many good jobs,” said Heyman, adding that the pipeline would threaten thousands the marine harvest industry and tourism jobs that would be threatened by an oil spill occurring.

“We have many thousands of jobs in British Columbia that exist today that are not short-term jobs, they are long-term jobs, and our job is to defend B.C.’s economic interest,” said Heyman.

As for First Nations such as LNIB that signed impact benefit agreements bands have signed agreements with Kinder Morgan, Heyman said the government wants “to consult with them and work with them on a range of other economic opportunities opportunities.”