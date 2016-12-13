Public hearing for parking change set for Dec. 20

Next Tuesday members of the public can share their thoughts on an amendment to the pay-in-lieu of providing parking provision in the City of Merritt’s zoning bylaw at a public hearing.

By a unanimous 5-0 vote at the Nov. 22 city council meeting, council approved reading the bylaw amendment a first and second time and issued a notice of public hearing.

Councillors Kurt Christopherson and Diana Norgaard excused themselves from the vote under perceived conflicts of interest. Christopherson is a director with the Nicola Valley Theatre Society, which has requested a variance from the provision. Norgaard’s family is a major financial contributor to the theatre project having purchased the property where it is to be built.

That hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. within council chambers, where members of the public can address the proposed changes before the night’s regular council meeting.

At that meeting, council will vote on whether or not to give the amendment third reading and adopt the change, City of Merritt corporate officer Melisa Miles told the Herald.

The amendment would change the fee for not providing the required number of off-street parking stalls from $3,500 to $1. It also calls for council to review its parking situation annually.

The provision came under fire earlier this year from the group Downtown Voice — a collection of business owners who claimed the provision was hurting the development of the downtown core.

Changing the provision will apply to building categories, such as residential, commercial, industrial and institutional classifications.

Council subsequently voted to make the fee change at a regular meeting in November.