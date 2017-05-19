Public Works superintendent leaving City of Merritt after 17 years

The City of Merritt will need to replace another manager as public works superintendent Darrell Finnigan is leaving for a similar position with School District 58.

Finnigan issued his resignation a few weeks ago after 17 years of service.

“It was just a great opportunity,” said Finnigan.

His last day on the job will be next Friday (May 26), he said. Finnigan begins his position as operations manager for SD 58 on May 29.

“It’s our loss and School District 58’s gain,” said City of Merritt chief administrative officer (CAO) Shawn Boven.

Boven said Finnigan’s position is a critical one and will need to be filled right away.

“That position is responsible for supply of clean water, treating all the sanitary sewage, collection of garbage, all the parks maintenance, road maintenance, snow plowing,” said Boven.

A job posting to refill the vacant managerial position with the city is expected to be posted soon.

“There’s different foremen who report to that position, so in the interim [they] will not have that support person to look to,” said Boven, adding that those foremen would report to director of engineering Sasha Bird.

He said the public works arm of the city can operate in the short-term without a superintendent.

“We don’t come to a grinding halt when anybody’s gone,” said Boven.

“It’s really validating as an employer when other organizations are drawing from your talent pool it just means you have good people,” said Boven.

Finnigan’s departure leaves the city down two managers, after parting ways with director of recreation and facilities Brad Gilbert earlier this year.