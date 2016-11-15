Pumpkin used to damage car

Police are looking for suspects after the driver’s side window of a parked car was smashed with a pumpkin on Saturday evening (Nov.12).

The incident took place on Clapperton Avenue and was reported to police on Sunday morning (Nov. 13), said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

She said nothing was stolen from the vehicle, and the pumpkin is believed to have come from a neighbour’s front steps.

Police have no suspects at this time.

“They did some neighbourhood inquiries, but nobody had seen or heard anything the previous night,” Dunsmore said.

Anyone with any information regarding this file is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.