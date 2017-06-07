Questions stem from hospital release

When 89-year-old Bonnie Purjue returned home from a weekend stay at the Nicola Valley Hospital, she was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and some sandals. The cab that dropped her off didn’t linger long enough to find out that the elderly Purjue, who suffers from mobility issues and Parkinson’s disease, didn’t have the keys to open the door to her home.

It would take about half an hour for Shirley Choiniere, Purjue’s daughter, to arrive at her mom’s residence and help her out of the 30 degree heat.

Now, Choiniere is wondering how staff at the hospital arrived at the decision to send Purjue home in a taxi, despite not having made contact with her family ahead of time.

But the Interior Health Authority, which is the body responsible for the Nicola Valley Hospital, has defended their staff’s actions as striking a delicate balance between respecting a patients’ autonomy and ensuring their safety.

Choiniere shared her story with the Herald, after a hectic May long weekend where her mother was admitted to the hospital on Friday for dehydration and then released Sunday.

“They put her in there because she was very sick — she was throwing up and kind of going blind. They found out she was dehydrated and she had an infection,” said Choiniere.

By Saturday, Purjue was informed that her condition had improved to the point where she was likely to be released on Sunday, Choiniere said.

Though Choiniere and her husband were slated to be on the road to Ashcroft on Sunday morning, they informed staff at the hospital that they would be returning in the early afternoon to pick up Purjue.

But as the husband and wife were approaching Merritt on Sunday morning, they received a call from a staff member at the Nicola Valley Hospital, informing them that Purjue was en route to her home in a cab paid for by through the hospital’s taxi voucher system.

“He goes, ‘I just wanted to inform you we put your mom in a taxi.’ I said, really? She has no clothes or money,” recounted Choiniere. “He said, ‘She still has her hospital gown on.’”

With no keys to get into her residence, the 89-year-old was left to sit outside until Choiniere arrived to let her inside.

Environment Canada pegged the temperature between 29 and 30 degrees throughout the afternoon on May 28.

Although Purjue lives by herself, Choiniere plays a big role in helping her mother accomplish day-to-day tasks, she explained.

“She cannot walk on her own,” said Choiniere. “She could have killed herself, it’s all cement all the way to her house.”

Beverly Grossler — who is the hospitals and community integrated services manager for acute residential and emergency in the Thompson-Cariboo rural — was sympathetic towards Choiniere’s concern for her mother.

But she said staff at the hospital followed IHA’s protocol for discharging vulnerable patients.

“Prior to the discharge of any vulnerable patient, staff and physicians will assess the patient to determine whether additional steps are required for safe care transition,” said Grossler. “And an initial review of the information shows me that the vulnerable patient policy was followed, including attempts to reach the family prior to discharge and a follow-up with the family after discharge.”

Choiniere, for her part, doesn’t dispute the fact that an effort was made by hospital staff to contact her on Sunday morning ahead of her mother’s release. But after missing the calls due to being outside a cell coverage area, Choiniere was left wondering why the hospital followed through with the release anyway — despite staff not confirming whether Choiniere was available to meet Purjue at her home in a timely manner.

The IHA’s vulnerable patient discharge protocol is available for the public to view on their website, and includes instructions for staff to contact family or support persons to assist with the discharge of a vulnerable patient. “[Emergency department] staff [are] to ensure arrangements have been made for safe transport prior to discharge. Weather, distance from home, patient’s health status, etc. should be taken into consideration.

The protocols go on to state that should staff make the determination that a person would require further assistance after being discharged, a family member or support person should be contacted to either “a) Escort patient home to ensure they arrive safely and have needed supports in place or, b) Meet the patient at home, if transported home by ambulance, alternate service provider or taxi.”

Grossler noted that Purjue was presented with a number of discharge options, and chose to return home.

Grossler said the IHA has taken the opportunity presented by the situation to review their policy and procedures with regards to vulnerable patient releases, and won’t be making any changes as a result of Purjue’s release.