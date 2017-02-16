Quilchena Braves settle for second in 48th Moccasin tournament

There was some great hockey played at the 48th Annual Quilchena Braves’ Moccasin Hockey Tournament on the weekend at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

A total of 12 teams took part in the three-day event that kicked off on Friday night, and ended with the championship games on Sunday afternoon.

Both finals — in the competitive and masters’ divisions — couldn’t have been any more exciting, although the host Braves would like to have seen slightly different outcomes.

In the seven-team competitive category, it took a goal 38 seconds into three-on-three, sudden-death overtime to decide the champions.

Wyatt Bono’s slap shot from the right face-off circle proved to be the winner as the Chase Blades defeated the Braves 4-3.

It was a tough loss for the hometown team as they had gone through the preliminary rounds undefeated, and had beaten the Blades 3-1 in an earlier matchup on Saturday.

Scoring for the Braves in the championship final were Dave Russell, Bruce Swakum and Steven Kravontka.

It was a one-goal decision in the final of the five-team masters’ category as well, with the Vernon Totems prevailing over the Braves 5-4.

Once again, the Quilchena team had not lost a game during the round-robin, and had beaten Vernon 11-6 in an earlier goalfest.

On Saturday afternoon, a special on-ice ceremony was held between games to honour the late Norman Lindley, a proud member of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a long-time player with the Quilchena Braves. Lindley passed away last September at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.

In addition to being an outstanding hockey player, Lindley was also well-known in the rodeo world. He began competing while he was still a teenager, and continued well into the 1980’s.

On Aug. 31 of last year, a fundraiser was held at the Merritt Civic Centre to help with Lindley’s medical expenses. On the same weekend, Lindley was honoured at the annual ranch rodeo held at the Collettville rodeo grounds.

At the special ceremony during the Moccasin tournament, both Upper Nicola Band chief Harvey McLeod and regional chief Shane Gottfriedson spoke about Lindley’s legacy. His Quilchena Braves #4 hockey jersey was officially retired.