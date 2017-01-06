Rain barrel program in the works

Merritt’s city council intends to run a pre-order rain barrel program beginning this spring in an effort to promote water conservation.

At it’s last meeting of 2016 on Dec. 20, city council voted 6-1 in favour of the initiative, which will involve the city distributing pre-purchased barrels to customers who order them at a proposed water conservation event.

Pre-paid rain barrels will be sold through the program at a cost of $60.

“Even though last year was quite wet, we are still in a drought condition,” said Coun. Diana Norgaard, who initially proposed the program. “We use an incredible amount of water in this valley,” she said, adding that the city needs to make its citizens more aware of water conservation.

She said having a rain barrel program is a step towards that.

“I have a rain barrel … and I use it all the time,” said Coun. Ginny Prowal, adding that she uses the rain to water the plants in her yard, and not the yard itself.

Coun. Linda Brown said she was concerned that this program would compete with local businesses. Brown was the only member of council who voted against the motion.

Mayor Neil Menard said he grew up with rain barrels and they have many uses aside from just watering one’s garden.

“I think the important part of it for us is the message that we have to conserve water,” Menard said.

City of Merritt chief administrative officer Shawn Boven told the Herald that the details of the program will likely be hammered out during budget meetings.