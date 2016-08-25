Ranch rodeo and barrel racing this weekend

We’re confident we’ve got it right this time.

After confusing Herald readers with last Thursday’s headline regarding an upcoming ranch rodeo, we can safely say it’s this weekend for sure.

The 8th annual Nicola Valley Ranch Rodeo will take place on Saturday at the rodeo grounds in Collettville, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The all-day, family-friendly event will include traditional ranch activities such as the ranch horse competition, cattle sorting, branding, doctoring, wild cow milking and bronc riding.

The ranch rodeo will be immediately followed by a Canadian Barrel Racing Association event, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday evening with a high dollar slot race. A Calcutta auction for the slot race will commence at 5:30 p.m.

Barrel racing action will continue all day on Sunday, starting at 9 a.m., with competition in four different divisions: open, senior, junior and peewee.

Ranch rodeo and barrel racing organizers are teaming up to offer a concession all weekend long, as well as a beer garden.

Admission to both events is free.