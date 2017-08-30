Home   >   Sports   >   Ranch rodeo: Working cowboys and cowgirls show their stuff

Ranch rodeo: Working cowboys and cowgirls show their stuff

By on August 30, 2017
Teams from 14 working ranches in B.C. convened in Merritt on Saturday for the annual Nicola Valley ranch rodeo. (Above) Douglas Lake Ranch cowboy Stan Jacobs works the herd. (Ian Webster/Herald).

 

A big crowd and a whole mess of participants turned out for the 2017 Nicola Valley ranch rodeo and first annual Norman Lindley Memorial saddle bronc event, held in Merritt on Saturday. A total of 14 working ranches from all over B.C. were represented at this year’s event. There were also individual competitors from as far away as Alberta.

The all-day event began with a ranch horse competition, won by Morgan Saranchuk of the Blue Goose Cattle Company out of the Cariboo-Chilcotin with a score of 142.5 points. Curt Martindale from the Douglas Lake Ranch Portland Division was voted the Top Hand by his fellow competitors, while the Tough Luck Award went to Robin Coutlee from the Coldstream Ranch outside Vernon.

This year’s overall team title went to the Douglas Lake Ranch North Division, comprised of cowboys Joe Roberson, Mark Elliott, Ryder Waslo and Kayo Toews, followed by the Sippola Ranch in second, and the River Ranch in third. The DLR North was also the winner of the sorting event in an impressive 49 seconds. The Sippola Ranch (comprised of cowboys from Wild Rose Country who had all worked at the Gang Ranch east of Williams Lake at one time or another) took the branding in 3:42 and the always-entertaining wild cow milking competition in 55 seconds, while the all-cowgirl team representing the Lazy L Ranch on Mamette Lake Road came out on top in the wild horse race in 1:51. The doctoring event went to Team Isnardy (consisting of three Isnardy brothers and Merritt pickup Derek Mobbs) in 1:33.

The winning team from the Douglas Lake Ranch North Division. (Ian Webster/Herald).

A spirited saddle bronc event, held in honour of the late Norman Lindley, was won by Nicola Ranch cowboy Charles Joyal with a monster score of 88 points on one of Lindley’s favourite broncs, Buffalo. In second place was Dustin Sippola (75 points), and in third Greg Volk (74 points).

Nicola Ranch cowboy Charles Joyal wins the Norman Lindley Memorial saddle bronc event with an 88-point ride on a horse named Buffalo. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The winning team at the Nicola Valley Ranch Rodeo was the Douglas Lake Ranch North Division. Shown above (from left to right) are event organizer Curt Martindale, winning cowboys Joe Roberson, Mark Elliott, Ryder Waslo and Kayo Toews, along with rodeo announcer Gord Colliar who presented the winning team with a cash prize on behalf of Zoetis – a global animal health company. (Photo contributed).

Morgan Saranchuk, representing the Blue Goose Cattle Company, was the winner of the Ranch Horse competition with a score of 142.5 points. Above, Saranchuk is flanked by organizers Mark Elliott (on the left) and Curt Martindale. Saranchuk received a silver buckle made by local silversmith Richard Tenisch. (Photo contributed).

Winner of the first annual Norman Lindley Memorial saddle bronc competition was Nicola Ranch cowboy Charles Joyal (third from the right) with a score of 88 points. Joyal received a cash prize, a Richard Tenisch silver buckle and a custom-made Don Loewen saddle. (Above) Joining Joyal in the presentation are (left to right) Norman Lindley’s sons Trevor, David J. and Dion and brother David, as well as rodeo ranch rodeo representatives Mark Elliott and Curt Martindale. (Photo contributed).

