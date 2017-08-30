Ranch rodeo: Working cowboys and cowgirls show their stuff

A big crowd and a whole mess of participants turned out for the 2017 Nicola Valley ranch rodeo and first annual Norman Lindley Memorial saddle bronc event, held in Merritt on Saturday. A total of 14 working ranches from all over B.C. were represented at this year’s event. There were also individual competitors from as far away as Alberta.

The all-day event began with a ranch horse competition, won by Morgan Saranchuk of the Blue Goose Cattle Company out of the Cariboo-Chilcotin with a score of 142.5 points. Curt Martindale from the Douglas Lake Ranch Portland Division was voted the Top Hand by his fellow competitors, while the Tough Luck Award went to Robin Coutlee from the Coldstream Ranch outside Vernon.

This year’s overall team title went to the Douglas Lake Ranch North Division, comprised of cowboys Joe Roberson, Mark Elliott, Ryder Waslo and Kayo Toews, followed by the Sippola Ranch in second, and the River Ranch in third. The DLR North was also the winner of the sorting event in an impressive 49 seconds. The Sippola Ranch (comprised of cowboys from Wild Rose Country who had all worked at the Gang Ranch east of Williams Lake at one time or another) took the branding in 3:42 and the always-entertaining wild cow milking competition in 55 seconds, while the all-cowgirl team representing the Lazy L Ranch on Mamette Lake Road came out on top in the wild horse race in 1:51. The doctoring event went to Team Isnardy (consisting of three Isnardy brothers and Merritt pickup Derek Mobbs) in 1:33.

A spirited saddle bronc event, held in honour of the late Norman Lindley, was won by Nicola Ranch cowboy Charles Joyal with a monster score of 88 points on one of Lindley’s favourite broncs, Buffalo. In second place was Dustin Sippola (75 points), and in third Greg Volk (74 points).