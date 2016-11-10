Ranta re-elected chair of Thompson-Nicola Regional District

By: Adam Williams (Kamloops This Week)

Thompson-Nicola Regional District representatives re-elected John Ranta as the chair of its board of directors on Thursday afternoon, voting the 25-year mayor of Cache Creek in for his third-consecutive term.

Ranta, Area B (Thompson Headwaters) director Willow MacDonald and Area M (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) director Randy Murray were also nominated.

The vote required two ballots, with none of the directors achieving a majority after the first ballot. Per TNRD policy, the director achieving the fewest votes, in this case MacDonald, was dropped from that ballot and a second vote between Ranta and Murray was held.

Ranta achieved a majority of the 25 eligible voters on the second ballot.

“I pledge to you to do my very best to work with each and every one of you to fulfill the hopes and dreams and desires of your constituents, wherever you live,” Ranta said.

“Let’s work together to make this region even better.”

Ranta was unchallenged in 2015, winning the election by acclamation.

He has served as chair of the TNRD numerous times throughout his tenure on the board, first taking the position in the late 1990s. He served another term in the early 2000s.

In his speech to the board before the vote, Ranta said a priority for his term would be continuing to improve relations with First Nations groups.

Following the vote for chair, the board elected its vice-chair, with incumbent vice-chair Ronaye Elliott of Area J (Copper Desert Country), Area I (Blue Sky Country) director Steven Rice and Kamloops Coun. Marg Spina receiving nominations.

Rice was elected on the second ballot. Again, a majority was not received on the first ballot, with Elliot removed for the second round of voting.

“I do my best and I shoot straight from the heart,” Rice said. “I’ll continue to do that.”

Ranta was nominated for chair by Clinton Mayor Jim Rivett, while Rice was nominated for vice-chair by Clearwater Mayor John Harwood.