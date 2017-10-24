Rash of break-ins along Fox Farm Road add to ongoing trend

Break-ins continue to plague the Merritt area as another rash of incidents were reported to police on Monday (Oct. 23).

RCMP were called to a break-in at a residential property on Panorama Drive at about 3 a.m., and discovered stolen items that appeared to have been dropped in a neighbours yard, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

Those items, however, didn’t belong to the residence.

Later that morning police received reports of four break-ins at properties located on the neighbouring Fox Farm Road that occurred overnight. Police were also notified of a break-in at a property on Coldwater Road, which is where the items found on Panorama Drive had been taken from.

Police believe the break-ins are related, but don’t have any suspects at this time.

Dunsmore said small items such as loose change and watches were stolen, and all the break-ins were to motorhomes and sheds.

Anyone with any information or video is asked to contact police at 250-378-4241.

Police are advising residents to check their sheds, garages and motorhomes for any signs of a break-in.

“There may be others,” said Dunsmore. “We’re asking people to check their motorhomes [and outbuildings]. It looks like they were prying windows open or [checking] windows that were already locked and crawling in through there.”

Police have had reports of multiple break-ins this month to vehicles, sheds, garages, motorhomes and — in one case — to a residence where a family returned home to a burglary in progress.

Police believe these break-ins to have been committed by locals, but have not made any arrests to date, Dunsmore told the Herald.

She said there has also been very little stolen property recovered as of late.

Dunsmore said police were able to return a man’s ID and other personal items after a duffel bag containing the items was found in an alley and turned in to the community policing office last week.