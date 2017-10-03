Rash of break-ins reported near Thorpe Road

With the seasons changing and locals parking their recreational vehicles for the winter, the Merritt RCMP issued a reminder to Merrittonians to remove any valuables from campers.

A rash of break-ins in the area near Thorpe Road were reported to the Merritt RCMP on Tuesday morning, explained RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

“We had lots of reports of people whose motorhomes had been gone through,” she said. “Some weren’t entered, but they found the stairs down, different things people had tried to go into the motorhome.”

Though nothing of valuable has been reported stolen yet, Dunsmore said the best way to minimize the risk of theft is to ensure your RV or camper is fully locked and secured in a safe place.

“It seems like people are specifically targeting motorhomes,” she said.

Dunsmore added that local block watch groups have been informed about the rash of break-ins, and RCMP members will be taking extra patrols through the area to identify any suspicious looking people.

“If you’re coming home late at night, just take a cruise around the neighbourhood,” recommended Dunsmore. “Look out for your neighbours’ homes.”