RCMP advise school bus drivers to watch for bad driving habits

Merritt police have advised school bus drivers to take down license plate numbers after multiple motorists failed to stop for buses dropping off students last week.

“I know it’s almost November now, but we did have a call from the school district regarding people speeding in school zones and passing school buses that are stopped to pick kids up,” RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said.

Dunsmore said there were at least two incidents of motorists passing a stopped school bus last week, and traffic police were brought in to patrol school zones as a result.

“If the [officers] aren’t there the school bus drivers have been advised to take down license plates and [motorists] can be issued a ticket,” said Dunsmore.

Motorists travelling in both directions are not allowed to pass a bus stopped with its red lights flashing. The fine for failing to stop for a school bus is $368.

The speed limit in a school zone is 30 km/hr between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on school days unless otherwise posted.

The fine for speeding in a school zone ranges from $196 to $253.

“It’s busy time in the morning,” said Dunsmore adding that motorists need to be mindful of students making their way to school.