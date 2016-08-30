RCMP chase stolen ambulance to Hope

A Ford truck kitted out as an ambulance, stolen from a BC Hydro substation in Logan Lake earlier this month, was spotted by police on Sunday, Aug. 28.

On Sunday, officers from the Logan Lake and Merritt RCMP detachments responded to a call regarding two suspicious vehicles near Highland Valley Copper. As the Merritt RCMP were en route to the scene, they encountered the two vehicles on the road — a Ford pickup truck, and the stolen ambulance, explained Cpl. Brian Washbrook of the Logan Lake RCMP.

“When we got there, the pickup truck and the decommissioned ambulance that had been stolen a week prior, they had departed. They were on Highway 97c coming up towards Merritt,” explained Washbrook.

When the Merritt officers attempted to pull over the vehicles, the pickup truck stopped but the ambulance kept on going, added Washbrook. Merritt RCMP pursued the vehicle until it reached Hope, at which point police abandoned the chase.

“It was last seen in the Hope detachment area, but they were also unable to stop it, so we don’t know where it is at this point,” said Washbrook, adding that the plates on the vehicle spotted on Sunday matched the plates of the vehicle stolen from the substation earlier in the month.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested and held for investigation, but was ultimately released without charges.

“At this point we can’t prove he was involved [with the initial ambulance theft],” said Washbrook.

Washbrook added that copper wire might also have been stolen from Highland Valley Copper. Almost a kilometre of wire was stolen from the substation where the ambulance was initially stolen.