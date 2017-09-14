RCMP closing in on pair wanted for stealing inflatable hot tub

Merritt police are trying to track down two people who made off with an inflatable hot tub from Walmart on Monday (Sept. 11) at about 8 p.m.

“We had a report from Walmart of shoplifting,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore. “The manager did follow the people out of the store and managed to get a license plate and we have video surveillance footage of the suspect.”

Police are searching for a female suspect identified in the video, and a male who was with her, said Dunsmore.

Prices for inflatable hot tubs on Walmart’s website indicates the item’s value to be about $800.

Dunsmore said Merritt RCMP believe they know who the woman is and have asked police in another community to locate her.

“We’ll be putting in a report to Crown for a warrant,” said Dunsmore.

The getaway vehicle the two fled in is registered out of the Chase area.

“We have the registered owner’s name, which fits the description on the video, so we’re pretty sure that’s who it is,” said Dunsmore.

Dunsmore added that the employees did the right thing by not confronting the pair, taking down their license plate and calling police.