RCMP continue to investigate marijuana dispensary

The Merritt RCMP have yet to forward charges to the Crown against a 25-year-old man found inside a medical marijuana dispensary when police raided the storefront last month.

“Our investigation is still ongoing,” said RCMP Const. Ryan Dell of the general investigation section (GIS).

He told the Herald police are still acquiring evidence and reviewing the file.

Lab results that are testing seized products, such as creams and candies, for traces of a controlled substance also still need to be received.

“Drug investigations often take several weeks, sometimes several months before a charge is sworn,” Dell said.

Police are expecting to recommend a charge of possession for the purposes of trafficking against the 25-year-old.

RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald that police must prove a person had knowledge and consent of the dispensary’s operations when it comes to charging any other individuals in this case.

“Whoever was in the building at the time clearly had knowledge of what was being done, what was being sold and what they had there, and [he] was consenting to it because [he] was working there,” Flemming said. “Anybody that wasn’t there at the time that may be associated to [the operation] we would have to prove on reasonable grounds they also had knowledge of what was being done, what was being sold and consented to it.”

“If other people are linked to [the dispensary] we hope to find evidence of that,” Dell said.

On the afternoon of Sept. 6, Merritt police officers executed a search warrant of the Merritt Compassion Society located downtown on Quilchena Avenue. They arrested a 25-year-old Kamloops man and seized the contents of the store.

“We might spend three hours at a drug trafficking operation taking it down, but then we’ll have three weeks of paperwork to do,” Dell said.

He said this case is a bit more complicated than a typical underground drug operation.

“It’s right there out in the public to see and there are some expected changes in the law, so there’s some complications there,” Dell said.

The federal Liberal government is expected to legalize recreational marijuana in 2017.

Merritt police are not disclosing the amount of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia that was seized at this point in time.

“There was dried marijuana [and] edibles [seized],” Dell said.

He said he expects it will be about a month before charges against the 25-year-old found in the store are forwarded to Crown.

He confirmed that police stopped people who visited the store and confiscated their purchases in order to collect evidence to justify the raid.

“That’s how we get evidence that there’s something inside there that’s not legal.”